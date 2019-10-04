Home

MacARTHUR
Marjorie (St Andrews)
Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on September 29, 2019, at St Andrews House Care Home. Marjorie, aged 78 years. A loving wife of the late Allan, devoted mum of Fiona and Donald and a much loved granny of Catherine, James, Sophie and Lucy. Always in our hearts. Funeral service will be held at The Inchyra on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to Grandsable Cemetery, arriving approximately 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to one of Marjorie's
favourite charities.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 4, 2019
