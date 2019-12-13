|
CAMERON Marjorie (Edinburgh / Inverness)
Peacefully, at home, in her 97th year, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Marjorie, wife of the late Jack, mother of Marsaili, Rose and the late Ewen. Friend of many, accomplished artist and former member of Visual Arts Scotland. Service at St Martin of Tours Episcopal Church, on Friday,December 20, at 11.30 am, followed by committal at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 1 pm. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Water Aid or Health All Round.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 13, 2019