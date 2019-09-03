|
RICHARDS Marion (Maimie) (Portobello)
Peacefully, on August 25, 2019, in her 90th year, Maimie, loving and devoted wife of 57 years to the late Michael, mother to Hugh, Alison, Clare and Daniel, beloved sister of Colin, Monica and Penny, grandmother to David, Rebecca, Katharine, Anna, Naomi, Zoe and Duncan. Requiem Mass will be held at St. Johns R.C. Church, Brighton Place, Portobello, on Monday, September 9, at 9.45 am. No mourning dress. Family flowers only, please. Private cremation.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 3, 2019