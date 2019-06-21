|
CARGILL Marie
(nee McAllan) Sadly at home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, Marie (nee McAllan), aged 72. A beloved wife and best friend to Ian, a loving mother to Shirelle and the late Steven, an adoring grandmother to Jay, Edana and Reuben and a loving sister to Hazel, the late Valerie and the late David. Funeral service, in George Stewart Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest, Millgate Loan Arbroath, on Tuesday, June 25, at 1.30 pm. Thereafter to Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, arriving 2.30 pm. All family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Nurses and Maggies Centre, will be received at the chapel and crematorium doors.
Published in The Scotsman on June 21, 2019
