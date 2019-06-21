Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Stewart Funeral Directors Ltd (Arbroath)
Hawthorn Bank, 44 Millgate Loan
Arbroath, Angus DD11 1PQ
(012) 414-3142 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie CARGILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie (McAllan) CARGILL

Notice Condolences

Marie (McAllan) CARGILL Notice
CARGILL Marie
(nee McAllan) Sadly at home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, Marie (nee McAllan), aged 72. A beloved wife and best friend to Ian, a loving mother to Shirelle and the late Steven, an adoring grandmother to Jay, Edana and Reuben and a loving sister to Hazel, the late Valerie and the late David. Funeral service, in George Stewart Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest, Millgate Loan Arbroath, on Tuesday, June 25, at 1.30 pm. Thereafter to Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, arriving 2.30 pm. All family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Nurses and Maggies Centre, will be received at the chapel and crematorium doors.
Published in The Scotsman on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.