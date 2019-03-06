Home

Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
14:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
BROWN Marian (Currie)
Peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne, at Davidson House, on Thursday, February 7, 2019, Marian (formerly of Edinburgh Library Services), beloved wife of the late Walter, treasured mother of David, dear sister of the late Robin, sadly missed by all her friends at the Good Companions Walking Club and all who knew her. A service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, March 13, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but if desired, a retiral collection will be taken in aid of Cancer Research.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 6, 2019
