PRETSELL Margery Mary
(née Brunton) (North Berwick, East Lothian)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Ogilvy, dearly beloved mother of Douglas, Laura and Donald, loving grandmother of Andrew and Jennifer. All are welcome to join us for a service of thanksgiving at 11 am, Monday, July 15, in St Andrew Blackadder Church, North Berwick, followed by interment at Binning Memorial Wood, at approximately 12.15 pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations welcome for Cystic Fibrosis Trust and RNLI.
Published in The Scotsman on July 9, 2019
