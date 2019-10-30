Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00
Kirkcudbright Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret ROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Walker ROSS

Notice Condolences

Margaret Walker ROSS Notice
ROSS Margaret Walker (Kirkcudbright)
Peacefully, at home, after a short illness, Margaret Walker Ross (nee Murray), 49 Victoria Park, Kirkcudbright. Dearest wife of the late Alec, loving and much loved mother of Mary, a dear aunt and cousin and a true support to all her friends. Funeral service will take place at Kirkcudbright Parish Church, on Monday, November 4, at 11 am and thereafter interment at St Cuthbert's Churchyard. All friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but, if desired, donations for Marie Curie and Blind Veterans UK will be accepted at service.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.