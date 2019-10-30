|
ROSS Margaret Walker (Kirkcudbright)
Peacefully, at home, after a short illness, Margaret Walker Ross (nee Murray), 49 Victoria Park, Kirkcudbright. Dearest wife of the late Alec, loving and much loved mother of Mary, a dear aunt and cousin and a true support to all her friends. Funeral service will take place at Kirkcudbright Parish Church, on Monday, November 4, at 11 am and thereafter interment at St Cuthbert's Churchyard. All friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but, if desired, donations for Marie Curie and Blind Veterans UK will be accepted at service.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 30, 2019