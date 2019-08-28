|
RYAN Margaret (St Andrews)
Peacefully, at St Andrews Community Hospital, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, after a long illness borne with great fortitude, Margaret Ryan (nee Goldie), aged 75 years, well known children's author, St Andrews and formerly Dunino, dearly loved wife of John Ryan CBE, very much loved and loving mother of Susie and Jonathan, mother-in-law of Iain and Vesso, a devoted and cherished grandma of Angus, Ewan, Sophie and Hendry. Funeral service at Dunino Parish Church, on Saturday, August 31, at 10.30 am, thereafter interment in Dunino Cemetery.
All friends are respectfully invited Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, may be given at the church for MND and My Name' Five Doddie Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 28, 2019