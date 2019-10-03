|
|
|
McRAE
Margaret Rose (Stockbridge / Barnton)
Peacefully, on September 29, 2019, at Strachan House, Margaret, beloved wife of the late Fred, much loved mum to Susan, adoring grandmother of Jamie and Michael. A good friend to son-in-law Rob and a dear sister to Tom and the late Jim. Funeral service on Friday, October 11 at 11 am, at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel. Family flowers only please, but a collection will be taken in aid of the Maggie's Centre.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 3, 2019