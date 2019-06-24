|
OFFICER Margaret (nee Wilson) (Edinburgh / Peebles)
Peacefully, in the loving care of Erskine Edinburgh Home, on May 28, 2019, aged 99 years. Margaret, dearly loved wife of the late Finlay, dear mother of Colin and Iain and loving grandmother and great-grandmother of the family. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on June 28, 2019, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are invited. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, for Erskine Edinburgh Home.
