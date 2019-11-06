Home

Margaret (Hunter) LUMSDAINE

LUMSDAINE Margaret (née Hunter) (St Andrews / formerly Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, aged 81, with her beloved husband Ian by her side, on October 30, 2019. Loving mother of Caroline, Susan and Katrina and loved granny of Claire, Andrew and Patrick. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 11 am, on Wednesday, November 13 and a service of Thanksgiving at The Parish Church of the Holy Trinity, South Street, St Andrews, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however donations may be given at the church for Macmillan Nurses and St Andrews League of Hospital Friends.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 6, 2019
