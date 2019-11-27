Home

LINDORES Margaret (Galashiels)
The family would like to thank all friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy shown to them after the sad loss of their mother. Thanks to John Nichol for his comforting service and to all who attended the service in Borders Crematorium Chapel and Heatheryett Cemetery and contributed so generously to the retiring collection which shall be split between Alzheimer Scotland and Thornfield Nursing Home, Selkirk.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 27, 2019
