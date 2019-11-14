|
|
|
LINDORES Margaret
(nee Dalgleish) (Galashiels)
Peacefully, at Thornfield Nursing Home, Selkirk, on Monday, November 11, 2019, Margaret, aged 80 years, dearly beloved wife of the late Douglas, loving mum of Alan, Jean, Sandra and Douglas, a dear mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family.
A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Borders Crematorium, on Thursday, November 21, at 1 pm, followed by interment in Heatheryett Cemetery, Galashiels, at 2 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, will be received on retiring from service for Alzheimer Scotland and Thornfield Nursing Home.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 14, 2019