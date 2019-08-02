|
|
|
LAW Margaret (nee Griffiths) Peacefully, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family, Margaret Law (nee Griffiths), aged 86 years. Dearly loved mum of Pamela, Michael, Kenneth, Belinda and Garry. A much loved gran, great-gran, sister, auntie and great-auntie. Funeral service to be held at George Stewart Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest, Millgate Loan, Arbroath, on Monday, August 5, at 11.30 am and thereafter to Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, arriving 12.30 pm, to which all family, friends and neighbours are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. A donation may be made, if desired, to Cancer Research.
Will be forever missed
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 2, 2019