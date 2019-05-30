|
|
|
LAMONT Margaret (Kelso, formerly Prestwick)
Peacefully, on Monday, May 27, 2019, Margaret Traill (nee Smith), in her 99th year. Margaret, loving wife of the late John Lamont (of Cockenzie Farm, Dalry), much loved mother of Robert, Janet and Jim. Margaret was blessed with eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren and during her long life she became a very special friend and neighbour to many. Following a private cremation, a service celebrating the life of Margaret, will be held at Kelso North Parish Church, on Tuesday, June 4, at 2 pm, to which all friends are invited. A Thanksgiving service in Ayrshire will take place at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on May 30, 2019
Read More