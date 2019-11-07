Home

Margaret Kay VALENTINE

Margaret Kay VALENTINE Notice
VALENTINE Margaret Kay (Forfar)
Passed away peacefully, in Roxburghe House, Dundee, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Much loved wife of Dave, mum to Iain and Alan, mother-in-law to Karen and Claire, grandma to Lewis and Zoe, auntie, cousin and good friend to many. A funeral celebration will be held at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Friday, November 8, at 2.30 pm. All family and friends are invited to attend. Margaret loved beautiful flowers and colours, so please wear something colourful (a scarf, a tie and/or tartan clothing). Family flowers only please, but donations will be collected for Marie Curie.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 7, 2019
