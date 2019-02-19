Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
13:00
Mortonhall Crematorium
Main Chapel
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
14:30
St Adrian's Church
Gullane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret SLATER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Helen (Wainwright) SLATER

Notice Condolences

Margaret Helen (Wainwright) SLATER Notice
SLATER Margaret Helen
(nee Wainwright) (Gullane)
On February 10, 2019, aged 78, after dealing with a period of ill health in a way that was an inspiration to all who knew her. Beloved wife of Peter, cherished mother and grandmother and much loved by her extended family and friends. Funeral service on Monday, February 25, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 1 pm, followed by a remembrance service at St Adrian's Church, Gullane, at 2.30 pm. All friends invited to attend either or both services. Family flowers only, please. Donations to the Bethany Trust will be given in her memory.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.