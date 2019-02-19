|
SLATER Margaret Helen
(nee Wainwright) (Gullane)
On February 10, 2019, aged 78, after dealing with a period of ill health in a way that was an inspiration to all who knew her. Beloved wife of Peter, cherished mother and grandmother and much loved by her extended family and friends. Funeral service on Monday, February 25, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 1 pm, followed by a remembrance service at St Adrian's Church, Gullane, at 2.30 pm. All friends invited to attend either or both services. Family flowers only, please. Donations to the Bethany Trust will be given in her memory.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 19, 2019
