|
|
|
HANCOCK Margaret
(nee McFadyen) (Portobello)
Peacefully, at home, on February 9, 2019, surrounded by her family, Margaret, loving wife of the late George, much loved Mum of Michael, Nicola and Louise, dear Nana to Amy, Samantha, Chloe, Nicholas, Emily, Rhys, Murray and Lucas. Requiem Mass at St. Mary Magdalene's R.C. Church, Bingham, on Monday, February 25, at 10 am, thereafter interment in Portobello Cemetery at 11.15 am, both to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only please.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More