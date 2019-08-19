|
BERWICK Margaret E. (Edinburgh / Leith)
Suddenly at home, Margaret (aged 94), sister to Donald, sister-in-law to Evelyn and aunt to Gwen and Gillian. Will be sadly missed by family
and friends. A service will be held in South Leith Parish Church on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. There will be a private committal at Warriston Crematorium thereafter. Family flowers only, please. If desired, a donation may be given in aid of the British Sailors Society (Leith Branch).
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 19, 2019