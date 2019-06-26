CAMPBELL Margaret (Madge) (Ballyloughan, N Ireland)

Born on January 15, 1918, peacefully, on June 18, 2019, surrounded by the family that was her greatest pleasure (sons George and Lorne, with wives Margaret and Cathy), also survived by beloved grandchildren Niall and Stuart, wives Claire and Joy and much loved great-grandchildren Euan and Emma, predeceased (2008) by Colin her husband of 63 years.

It gave her particular satisfaction to have 6 medical doctors in this family (so far). Her second great love was her vocation of teaching and the children diligently steered towards adulthood. Madge's career ran from an East African "bush school" to her final many years at Blackhall Primary, Edinburgh, retiring at age 65. She then became an energetic volunteer for Cancer Research UK, both fund-raising and working in their shops. Insistence upon a daily walk, until past her 100th birthday, contributed to amazing longevity. Madge lived life to the full and will be missed by all she encountered.

A simple private funeral will be held. Published in The Scotsman on June 26, 2019