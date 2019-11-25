Home

CAIRNS Margaret (nee Hadley) (Charlestown)
It is with great sadness that the family and friends of Margaret, announce her death at home in Charlestown, on Monday, November 4, 2019, after a short illness. Wife of the late Ewen, sister to Sadie and Eric and Bill, Jim, Ron and Alistair (deceased), a much loved aunt and dear friend. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 12 noon, on Thursday, November 28, 2019, in Limeklins Parish Church. Margaret requested bright colours be worn.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 25, 2019
