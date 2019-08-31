|
ALEXANDER Margaret (Peggy) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on August 24, 2019, at Murrayfield House Care Home, Peggy, formerly of Sabah and Hong Kong, wife of the late Dr Cecil James and David Alexander, mother of Alan, David and Alastair James and a dear sister, grandmother and great-grandmother to the family. Funeral service on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 1.30 pm, at The Church of The Good Shepherd, 15 Murrayfield Avenue, Edinburgh, EH12 6AU, followed by a private committal service. Family flowers only, please.
