Malcolm STEWART

Malcolm STEWART Notice
STEWART Malcolm (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, on March 18, 2019, Malcolm, beloved husband of Gabe, loving dad of Calum, Catriona and Finlay, grandad to Skye and much loved son of Jo. A celebration of his life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, March 28, at 12 noon, to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only please, however a retiral collection will be taken in aid of Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 21, 2019
