Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
14:30
Kirkmuirhill Parish Church
Rev Malcolm McNeil Walker HARE

Rev Malcolm McNeil Walker HARE Notice
HARE Rev Malcolm McNeill Walker (Lanarkshire)
Peacefully, at Auchlochan Garden Village, on February 20, 2019, devoted and dearly loved husband of Kay, loving and much loved father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle and friend. After a private interment, a public service of Thanksgiving will be held in Kirkmuirhill Parish Church, on March 6, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations instead may be made to the National Bible Society of Scotland. With Christ.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 28, 2019
