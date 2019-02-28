|
|
|
HARE Rev Malcolm McNeill Walker (Lanarkshire)
Peacefully, at Auchlochan Garden Village, on February 20, 2019, devoted and dearly loved husband of Kay, loving and much loved father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle and friend. After a private interment, a public service of Thanksgiving will be held in Kirkmuirhill Parish Church, on March 6, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations instead may be made to the National Bible Society of Scotland. With Christ.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More