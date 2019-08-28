|
MACLEOD Malcolm (Calum) (Blackhall)
Suddenly but peacefully, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Cherished and much loved husband of Beth, father of Mary, Angela and James, father-in-law of Malcolm and Joanne and proud grandfather of Joe, Rory, Calum, Michael and Thomas. Funeral service at St Kentigern's RC Church, Parkgrove Avenue, Edinburgh, EH4 7QR, on Wednesday, September 4, at 12.30 pm, followed by burial at Corstorphine Hill Cemetery, 40A Drum Brae South, Edinburgh, EH12 8SZ.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 28, 2019