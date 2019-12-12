|
JONES Malcolm (Dunbar)
Fiona and the family would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues for their kindness, comforting words, flowers, cards and heartfelt messages of support received following the sudden loss of Malcolm. Thanks also to the overwhelming number of people who attended the service at Belhaven Parish Church, to know Malcolm was so well regarded by so many is something that the family will never forget. Special thanks to the Rev Neil Watson, for his personal and uplifting service and to Gary Tait and staff at John Bald Funeral Directors, for their kind help and professionalism with all funeral arrangements.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 12, 2019