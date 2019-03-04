|
|
|
HAMILTON Mae (Dundee)
Peacefully, at home, on February 25, 2019, in her 90th year, Mae, beloved wife of the late Hamish, much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandma and a friend to many. Funeral service to take place at Dundee Crematorium, on Tuesday, March 12, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, may be made to Dundee Botanic Garden Endowment Trust, as you leave the service.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More