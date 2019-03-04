Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
14:30
Dundee Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae HAMILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae HAMILTON

Notice Condolences

Mae HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON Mae (Dundee)
Peacefully, at home, on February 25, 2019, in her 90th year, Mae, beloved wife of the late Hamish, much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandma and a friend to many. Funeral service to take place at Dundee Crematorium, on Tuesday, March 12, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, may be made to Dundee Botanic Garden Endowment Trust, as you leave the service.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.