Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
13:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
15:00
Prestonkirk Church
HARKESS Mabel Gray (East Linton)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Mabel, much loved wife of the late Gordon (Gus), loving mum of Christopher, Jennifer and Alison, adoring granny of Elliot, Lucy and Henry, dear mother-in-law of Brian. A funeral service to which all family and friends are invited will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Thursday, March 21, at 1 pm, followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Prestonkirk Church at 3 pm.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 14, 2019
