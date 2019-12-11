Home

INGLIS Lyndsay Vivienne (Lyn) (Gullane)
Peacefully, in the special care of the Edington Hospital, on December 6, 2019, Lyn, much loved and most loving wife of Hamish, aunt to the family and friend to many. Following a family burial, a service of Thanksgiving will be held at Gullane Parish Church, on Wednesday, December 18, at 11.30 am, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please. A retiring collection will be taken for "The Friends of the Edington".
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 11, 2019
