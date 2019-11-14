Home

Lorna Anne (Haddock) RAMM

RAMM Lorna Anne (Haddock) (Edinburgh)
Died peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Saturday, November 9, aged 55 years. Loving wife to Alister and mum to Brogan and Callum. Dearly loved daughter of Vi and Harry and sister to Graham, David, Julie and Malcolm. Inspirational teacher to many. Funeral service, to which all are respectfully invited will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, Edinburgh, on Saturday, November 23, at 11 am. Bright colours to be worn. Family flowers only and a retiring collection will be taken for
St Columba's Hospice and Maggie's Centre, Edinburgh.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 14, 2019
