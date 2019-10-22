Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
14:00
Galloway Arms Hotel
Crocketford
On October 9, 2019, peacefully at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, Hilary Linda Gordon, formerly of Barfil, Crocketford, Balmenach and Ardenvohr, Cardross, dearly loved wife of Sandy and mother of Margaret, Bill, Peter and Sally and many grandchildren. Private service at Roucan Loch Crematorium, on Monday, October 28. All friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration after the service in the Galloway Arms Hotel, Crocketford, at 2 pm. If so desired, donations to the First Base Agency in Dumfries, may be given at the service or celebration.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 22, 2019
