Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
13:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
BAIRD Linda
(nee Stenhouse) (Penicuik)
Suddenly, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on July 8, 2019, Linda, dearly beloved wife of Bill, much loved mum of Scott and Stuart, gran to Hannah, Lewis and Daniel, dear mother-in-law of Barbara and a dear sister of Muriel and Alistair. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Tuesday, July 23, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given at the door for the Red Cross. Splash of colour to be worn.
Published in The Scotsman on July 16, 2019
