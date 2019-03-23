|
|
|
LAMONT Lillias (Balbougie)
Peacefully, at Canmore Lodge, on March 21, 2019. Lillias (nee Weir), of Balbougie, beloved wife of the late Alan and much loved mother of James and the late Aileen, a sadly missed grandmother and great-grandmother and a good friend to many over the years. Funeral service to be held at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Friday, March 29, at 1.15 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More