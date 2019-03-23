Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
13:15
Dunfermline Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillias LAMONT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillias LAMONT

Notice Condolences

Lillias LAMONT Notice
LAMONT Lillias (Balbougie)
Peacefully, at Canmore Lodge, on March 21, 2019. Lillias (nee Weir), of Balbougie, beloved wife of the late Alan and much loved mother of James and the late Aileen, a sadly missed grandmother and great-grandmother and a good friend to many over the years. Funeral service to be held at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Friday, March 29, at 1.15 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.