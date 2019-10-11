Home

McEWAN
Lilias May Gordon (Lily)
(nee Ross) (Clermiston)
Suddenly, but peacefully, surrounded by her adored family, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on October 3, 2019, Lily, beloved wife of Jim, cherished mother of Janice and Tricia, much loved granny of Nicole and Martin, loving mother-in-law of Stevie and Andy, a much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty of the family, also a dear friend to many. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, October 16, at 11 am, to which everyone is warmly invited.
A retiral collection will be taken at the crematorium in aid of SSPCA.
Lily will be sorely missed.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 11, 2019
