|
|
|
EDINGTON Lesmoir (nee Wimberley) (Haddington)
Lesmoir, wife of the late Capt. J.R.R. Edington, Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, died peacefully, on September 30, 2019, aged 93. Beloved mother of Diana, Douglas and Gillian, devoted grandmother of Douglas, Hugh, Ben and Daisy and much loved great-grandmother of Alice, Margot, Florence, Arthur, Hamish, Robin and Dulcie. Private family burial followed by memorial service at Gladsmuir Parish Church, Gladsmuir, East Lothian, EH33 1ED, at 2.30 pm, on Tuesday, October 22. No flowers please, donations if desired to the Erskine Hospital or the RNLI.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 8, 2019