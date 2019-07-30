Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie GEDDES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie (Les) GEDDES

Notice Condolences

Leslie (Les) GEDDES Notice
GEDDES Leslie (Les) (Edinburgh)
Les Geddes died on July 22, 2019, in his hundredth year, at Murrayside Care Home after wonderful nursing from the staff. He was the beloved husband to the late Anne, a much loved father to John and Margaret, an adored grandfather to Catriona, Gordon and Morven and a doting great-grandfather to Aurora and Corben. A man of great inventiveness and an engineer who used his talents to benefit those in need. A funeral service will be held in Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Thursday, August 1, at 3 pm. No flowers please.
Published in The Scotsman on July 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.