GEDDES Leslie (Les) (Edinburgh)
Les Geddes died on July 22, 2019, in his hundredth year, at Murrayside Care Home after wonderful nursing from the staff. He was the beloved husband to the late Anne, a much loved father to John and Margaret, an adored grandfather to Catriona, Gordon and Morven and a doting great-grandfather to Aurora and Corben. A man of great inventiveness and an engineer who used his talents to benefit those in need. A funeral service will be held in Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Thursday, August 1, at 3 pm. No flowers please.
Published in The Scotsman on July 30, 2019