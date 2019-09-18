|
SMALL Lenore (nee Band) (Applecross)
Peacefully, on September 9, 2019, at Highview Nursing Home, Inverness, after a long battle with cancer, Lenore, aged 76 years, formerly of Applecross and Edinburgh. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, at 11 am, in Clachan Chapel, Applecross. All welcome to attend. Donations, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support may be given at the service or forwarded to John Fraser & Son, 17-29 Chapel Street, Inverness, IV1 1NA.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 18, 2019