MEIKLE Kitty (formerly of Lessons Park, Minnigaff)
Peacefully, at Cornwall Park Care Home, Newton Stewart, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, Miss Kitty Meikle (formerly of Lessons Park, Minnigaff), only child of the late John and Kate Meikle. Funeral service to which all friends are respectfully invited at Monigaff Parish Church, Newton Stewart, on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 11.30 am. Thereafter interment at the Glebe Cemetery, Stranraer. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cornwall Park Care Home on retiral from church.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 20, 2019
