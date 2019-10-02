|
McGRORY
Kevin Paul (Clongowan, Kilkenny / Penicuik, Scotland)
On September, 30, 2019, passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving family in Clongowan, Kilkenny. Missed and remembered fondly by his loving wife Marita, beloved daughters Corla and Niamh, his devoted mother Kathleen, his adoring brothers and sisters, Brendan, Maire, Eamonn, Dermot, Kate, Conor, Siobhan and Oonagh, his son-in-law, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews, his admiring extended family and his many close friends.
Ar dheis de go raibh sé
Lying in repose at Hehir's Funeral Home, Kilkenny on Tuesday, October 1, from 7 pm, followed by rosary at 8 pm. Funeral Mass at 11 am, St Patrick's Church College Road, Kilkenny, followed by private cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow / Kilkenny Homecare.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 2, 2019