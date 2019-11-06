Home

After a long struggle with cancer bravely fought, on November 2, 2019, Kenny Wilson, JP, formerly of Leadhills, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Bell), loving partner to Pat Saulnier, much loved father of Valerie. Funeral service will take place on Friday, November 8, in Biggar Kirk, at 10.30 am, thereafter burial in Elvanfoot Cemetery, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, there will be a retiring collection in aid of Cancer Research and Prostate Cancer UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 6, 2019
