Kenneth Stephenson KELLY

Kenneth Stephenson KELLY
KELLY Kenneth Stephenson (Kirkcaldy, Fife)
Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Kenneth Stephenson, beloved husband of Elizabeth, loving father of Gillian and Jane and devoted grandfather of Hannah and Matthew. Kenneth will be fondly remembered by family and friends and also for his charitable work with the RNLI, Age Concern, Crossroads and many others.
A celebration of his life will be held at Pathhead Parish Church, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 12 noon, to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired for Marie Curie and Cancer Research will be received at the church.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 29, 2019
