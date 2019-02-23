Home

Kenneth (Ken) MACKAY

MACKAY Kenneth (Ken) (Clovenfords)
Peacefully, at Riverside Healthcare Centre, Selkirk, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, Ken, aged 76 years, dearly beloved husband of the late Fay, dear father of Fiona and Duncan, a dear father-in-law, grandfather and brother. Funeral service at Caddonfoot Church, on Tuesday, March 5, at 11 am, followed by interment in Caddonfoot New Cemetery, at 12 noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired, will be received on retiring from service for the Macmillan Centre, Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 23, 2019
