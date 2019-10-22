|
|
|
BOWLER Kenneth (Ken) (Joppa)
At the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on October 14, 2019. Loving husband of the late Chris and a very special dad to Kate and Rachel. A much loved father-in-law to Keith and Rob and devoted grandad to Claire, Ali, Beth and Jess. Private burial on Monday, October 28, followed by a celebration of Ken's life for family and friends at Prestonfield House Hotel, at 3 pm. No sombre dress. Family flowers only, donations to Parkinson's UK Edinburgh Branch.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 22, 2019