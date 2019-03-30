|
WILSON Keith (Morebattle)
Tragically, on March 17, 2019, aged 61. Beloved partner of Helen Fletcher, father to Jamie and Nicholas, son of Selby, brother to Brian, grandfather to Archi and Jorgy. Driving force of Keith Wilson Haulage. Funeral service at Morebattle Kirk on Friday, April 5, at 12 noon, to which all friends and colleagues are invited, refreshments at the Temple Hall Hotel, Morebattle, will be available after the interment at Morebattle Cemetery. Family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 30, 2019
