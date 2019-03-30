Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith WILSON

Notice Condolences

Keith WILSON Notice
WILSON Keith (Morebattle)
Tragically, on March 17, 2019, aged 61. Beloved partner of Helen Fletcher, father to Jamie and Nicholas, son of Selby, brother to Brian, grandfather to Archi and Jorgy. Driving force of Keith Wilson Haulage. Funeral service at Morebattle Kirk on Friday, April 5, at 12 noon, to which all friends and colleagues are invited, refreshments at the Temple Hall Hotel, Morebattle, will be available after the interment at Morebattle Cemetery. Family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.