|
|
|
SCOTT Keith Finlay (Colinton / Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, on Monday, December 2, 2019, Keith, aged 74. Dearly loved husband of Avril, loving father of Graeme and the late Lorraine.
Father-in-law of Claire, brother of Ian and a proud grandfather to his four grandchildren, Mitchell, Scarlett, Freddie and Phoebe. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, December 17, at 10 am, to which all relatives and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please. Retiral collection for Marie Curie.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 11, 2019