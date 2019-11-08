|
WILLIAMS Kathleen (Inverness)
Peacefully, at Peacehaven Care Home, Lundin Links, on October 30, 2019, Kathleen Anne Buttercase Williams, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dr Harry Williams, much loved mother of Catriona, Alistair and Andrew and a beloved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service on Wednesday, November 20, at 1.15 pm, in the Old High Church, Church Street, Inverness, thereafter to Cawdor Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Flowers welcome which may be sent to the funeral directors, John Fraser & Son, 17-29 Chapel Street, Inverness, IV1 1NA. Car parking available at the funeral home.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 8, 2019