Oakvale Funeral Home
106 Whitehouse Loan
Edinburgh, Lothian EH9 1BD
0131 447 5858
STUART Kathleen Joan (nee Collins) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on December 4, 2019. Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Gordon, mother of the late Allan and sister of the late Barbara, Edwin and John. Service at William Purves, Oakvale Funeral Home, 106 Whitehouse Loan, EH9 1BD, on Thursday, December 12, at 10.15 am and interment thereafter at South Queensferry Cemetery, at 11.30 am approximately, to which all are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 9, 2019
