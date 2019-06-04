|
|
|
BELL Kathleen (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital on Monday, May 27, 2019. Greatly missed by her two sisters, Lavinia and Margaret and by all the family. All welcome to the funeral service on Friday, June 7, 11 am, at William Purves Funeral Directors, Oakvale Funeral Home, 106 Whitehouse Loan, Edinburgh, EH9 1BD and interment 12.15 pm, approximately at West Linton Cemetery.
Deut. 33:27 - "Leaning on the everlasting arms".
Published in The Scotsman on June 4, 2019
Read More