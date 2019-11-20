Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30
Holyrood Evangelical Church
121 Montgomery Street
Edinburgh
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
13:45
CUMMING Katherine Mackay
(nee Macleod) (Edinburgh)
Died peacefully, at North Merchiston Care Home, on November 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alasdair and much loved mother of Ann, Charlie and Alasdair and loving granny. Funeral service to be held on Saturday, November 23, at Holyrood Evangelical Church, 121 Montgomery Street, Edinburgh, at 11.30 am, thereafter laid to rest on the Isle of Raasay, on Monday, November 25, at 1.45 pm. All welcome to both services.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 20, 2019
