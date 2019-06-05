|
CABRELLI Katharine Elizabeth (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the Western General Hospital. Katharine, much loved wife of Ben, loved daughter to Margaret and Geoff and sister to Robert, James and Josie. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, Edinburgh, EH16 6TX, on Monday, June 10, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only. However, if desired a donation to Maggie's Edinburgh by phoning 0131 537 3135.
Published in The Scotsman on June 5, 2019
